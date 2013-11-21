Omega's Einhorn says 'sweet combination' boosting stocks

Steven Einhorn, vice chairman of Omega Advisors, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top executive at Leon Cooperman’s hedge fund Omega Advisors Inc said that U.S. equities are nowhere near a bubble, and that stock markets in developed countries around the world should power higher in 2014.

Calling himself ”bullish“ on equities, Omega Vice Chairman Steven Einhorn said U.S., Japanese and euro zone markets should benefit from a ”very sweet combination“ of accommodative central bank monetary policies, together with a ”synchronized, long-lasting, self-sustaining global economic expansion.

“It is very unusual to get the two of these intersecting at the same period of time,” Einhorn said on Thursday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.

Whether powered by central bank policies or corporate fundamentals, U.S. stocks in 2014 should post high single-digit or low double-digit percentage gains, Einhorn said, and stocks should return slightly more in Europe and even more in Japan.

“We’re nowhere near a bubble now,” he said.

In contrast he said bonds are “uninteresting, unattractive” and, unusually, absent from Omega’s portfolio, though the fund has a “sizable” stake in structured credits such as commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations.

Omega has about $9.5 billion of assets. It ended September with stakes in such companies as satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio Inc, insurer American International Group Inc and phone company Sprint Corp.

The firm has also bought shares of homebuilder Lennar Corp, which Einhorn said should benefit from the housing rebound, and Citigroup Inc, which “seems particularly attractive” given its mix of businesses and the potential for banks in general to boost margins and reduce loan losses.

Einhorn joined Omega in 1999, after previously overseeing global investment research and co-chairing the investment policy committee at Goldman Sachs & Co. He is unrelated to David Einhorn, who runs hedge fund firm Greenlight Capital LP.

NOT TOO COLD

Testifying before Congress at her confirmation hearings last week, Janet Yellen signaled she would at the Federal Reserve’s helm continue Bernanke’s easy money policies, saying it was an “imperative” to boost hiring and promote a strong recovery.

A centerpiece of those policies has been the Fed’s monthly $85 billion purchases of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage securities, which many investors expect the central bank to taper in the not-too-distant future.

Einhorn downplayed the market’s seeming obsession with the timing of the tapering, which he expects will begin in March, saying investors will ultimately treat it as a non-event because the Fed did a “very good job” preparing them for it.

A tapering may nonetheless not necessarily correspond to robust economic growth.

Indeed, Einhorn projected that the annual rate of growth in U.S. gross domestic product may over the long run fall to about 2.5 percent from a historical average closer to 3.5 percent.

But he’s not worried.

“Moderate growth of around 2 percent is perfect for the equity market,” he said. “It’s not too hot to scare the Fed to raise interest rates abruptly, and it’s not too cold to bring earnings disappointments relative to earnings expectations.”

He said many factors contribute to that slower rate of growth, including companies’ reluctance to boost capital spending because of concerns about the economy, implementing health care reforms, and subpar “final demand” from consumers.

But he said stocks can rise regardless of whether it is fueled by support from central banks, or any success that such support can bring.

“One says, for the next year or so, the market should be fine on the back of monetary accommodation, and moderate if not robust growth, and the other says we should be fine over the next year on the back of better economic and earnings growth, and a little less monetary accommodation,” he said.

