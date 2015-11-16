Speakers at Reuters Global Investment Summit

(Reuters) - Following are the speakers scheduled for the Reuters Global Investment Summit being held in New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore Nov 16-20.
Steve Einhorn
Vice chairman
Omega Advisors Inc
Luke Ellis
Chief operating officer
Man Group
Tom Hill
President and CEO of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management and
vice chairman
Blackstone Group
Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen
Head of multi-asset
NN Investments
Marc Lasry
CEO and co-founder
Avenue Capital Group
Anne Richards
Aberdeen Asset Management
Rick Reider
Chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income, co-head of Americas Fixed Income and member of the executive committee of firmwide Alpha Strategy business
BlackRock
Mohamed El-Erian
Chief economic advisor
Allianz
Loh Boon Chye
Singapore Exchange
Greg Peters
Managing director and senior investment officer
Prudential Fixed Income
Wayne Bowers
Chief executive officer and chief investment officer
Northern Trust Asset Management, EMEA & APAC
Charles Li
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Matthew James
Member of the Investment Committee, head of strategy
Pascal Blanque
Amundi
Bonnie Baha
Director of global developed credit
DoubleLine Capital
Oliver Wriedt
Co-President
Stan Sokolowski
Managing director, senior portfolio manager, head of portfolio
management and trading
Percival Stanion
Head of multi-asset
Pictet Asset Management
Maria Vassalou
Partner and portfolio manager
Perella Weinberg Partners
Carl Icahn
Billionaire activist investor
Icahn Enterprises
Greg Davis
Principal and global head of Vanguard Fixed Income Group
The Vanguard Group
Margaret Patel
Managing director and senior portfolio manager
Wells Capital Management
Mario Gabelli
Founder, chairman and CEO
Gabelli Asset Management
Ed Yardeni
Founder
Yardeni Research
Ken Lambden
Baring Asset Management
Rod Paris
Standard Life Investments
Dean Maki
Managing director and chief economist
Point72
Erin Browne
Portfolio manager
Point72
Mark Burgess
Chief investment officer
Columbia Threadneedle
Christopher Merrill
Co-founder, president and CEO
Harrison Street
