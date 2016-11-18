Investors to Trump: An even keel is your best course

Richard Bernstein, the chief executive officer of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York City, U.S. November 18, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some top U.S. investors have some fast advice for President-elect Donald Trump: Be nice, be presidential, and give up Twitter.

That is a quick taste of the answers to the following question posed to each of the attendees of this week's Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York:

"If you found yourself on 30-second elevator ride with Trump, what advice would you give him?"

Here are the answers:

Thomas McLoughlin, head of municipal finance research, UBS Wealth Management

"Stick to the Teleprompter."

Richard Bernstein, chief executive and chief investment officer, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

"Don't tweet. It's beneath the president to tweet. He's going to be the most powerful man in the world. What the hell does he care if the press doesn't like him?"

Kathleen Gaffney, vice president, Eaton Vance Management

“Be nice and behave."

Michael Vranos, chief executive, Ellington Management Group

"Probably I would say, don't take on too much debt."

Dawn Fitzpatrick, global head of equities, multi-asset and the O'Connor hedge fund businesses, UBS Asset Management

"Surround himself by smart people and then listen to them."

Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income, BlackRock Inc

"I don't think this is about being a Republican or being Democratic. You have an opportunity ... for smart regulation... It's not, you've got to cut rates, and the economy will grow. The economy, the financial system, is much more complex. There's a whole series of things that you can do that don't mean borrow more, that don't mean tax less, but to do it thoughtfully and elegantly. (If) you took a clean slate and you said, I've got the ability with the legislature lined up the way it is to do some really thoughtful things, that to me is an absolute no-brainer."

Jason Karp, chief executive, Tourbillon Capital Partners

"I would tell him to do the thing that I think would actually make him the happiest and surprise the most number of people, which is to actually be presidential, not be impulsive and to actually do a good job."

K.C. Nelson, director of long/short credit and event driven strategies, Driehaus Capital Management

"I would recommend that he surround himself with strong people that have diversity in how they approach problems, and their own opinions about what's their best solution to the economy.... Too many people's jobs and lives (are) at stake, and we're the economic engine of the world, so you have to be measured in your approach. So I would advise him to surround himself with sharp people who disagree with him."