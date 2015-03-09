Investment funds buy $11.620 billion two-year note in March: U.S. Treasury

March 9 (Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $11.620 billion at a 2-year note auction held in March,

compared with the $11.620 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $3.848 billion of the latest 2-year supply,

compared with $3.848 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $26 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $16.635 billion of 5-year notes,

compared with the $16.635 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $11.928 billion in 7-year debt versus $11.928 billion

the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $5.993 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $5.993 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $5.458 billion of 7-year debt versus $5.458 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $35 billion in 5-year notes and $29 billion in 7-year debt.