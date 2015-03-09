FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investment funds buy $11.620 billion two-year note in March: U.S. Treasury
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 9, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Investment funds buy $11.620 billion two-year note in March: U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $11.620 billion at a 2-year note auction held in March,

compared with the $11.620 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $3.848 billion of the latest 2-year supply,

compared with $3.848 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $26 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $16.635 billion of 5-year notes,

compared with the $16.635 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $11.928 billion in 7-year debt versus $11.928 billion

the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $5.993 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $5.993 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $5.458 billion of 7-year debt versus $5.458 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $35 billion in 5-year notes and $29 billion in 7-year debt.

New York Treasury Desk +1-646-223-6300

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.