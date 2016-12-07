Investment funds buy $8.994 billion two-year note in November: U.S. Treasury

Dec 7 (Reuters) – - Large investment managers bought $8.994 billion at a 2-year note auction held in November,

compared with the $8.699 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Wednesday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $2.588 billion of the latest 2-year supply,

compared with $2.284 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $29 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $15.838 billion of 5-year notes,

compared with the $16.110 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $15.473 billion in 7-year debt versus $14.196 billion

the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $4.603 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $4.205 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $6.246 billion of 7-year debt versus $5.346 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $38 billion in 5-year notes and $31 billion in 7-year debt.

As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $12 billion in 10-Year TIPS Note of

which investment funds bought $6.517 billion and foreign investors purchased $2.421 billion.