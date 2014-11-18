Fund manager sees risk in exploration stocks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Energy exploration and production stocks are poised to tumble in 2015, especially if the price of oil continues to fall, hedge fund manager Michael Corcelli said on Monday.

“One of the cheapest ways to get paid hedging stock market exposure is to short E&P stocks - the small ones with excessive leverage,” Corcelli, who is founder and managing partner of Miami-based Alexander Alternative Capital LLC, said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on Monday.

Corcelli, whose fund bets on macroeconomic trends through a range of assets, said one of his biggest mistakes this year was investing in a highly levered energy-and-production company that needs oil to remain above $70 per barrel to be profitable. Oil prices have been drifting down toward that level on concerns about global economic growth since hitting a high near $115 over the summer.

Corcelli did not specify which individual stocks are most at risk, but noted some large money managers have significant positions in energy and production companies.

As Reuters reported last week, hedge funds including Robert Citrone’s Discovery Capital Management and Boston-based Adage Capital Management LLC were both hurt by sharp declines in energy stocks they hold.

Corcelli said he is positive on the U.S. energy market over the long term, and is bullish on the refiner Valero Energy Corp. But he believes the exploration industry has gotten ahead of itself by taking on too much debt to plunge into exploration projects that can only be profitable if oil prices stay high.

Corcelli made a name for himself by shorting bank stocks during the financial crisis and investing in them during the recovery, but said he is not currently shorting any securities. He compared investing in exploration-and-production stocks on the idea that they are undervalued to investing in bank stocks in early 2008 after they had fallen from their highs.

“If you look at a lot of the filings for a lot of big, big money managers, you’ll see they all own some E&P play in some massive size,” said Corcelli. “Some of them are down 60 percent, 65 percent. What’s to say they can’t go down another 50?”

