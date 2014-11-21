HIGHLIGHTS DAY 4: Munis let you 'sleep at night'; Russia bets

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following are highlights from Day 4 of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, where investors spoke on topics such as the direction of Federal Reserve policy and their best investing plays for 2015.

GREGORY SERBE, president of municipal asset management at Lebenthal Asset Management

Serbe, a portfolio manager specializing in municipal bonds, said clients had not entrusted their money to him and his team to invest in securities tied to entities such as charter schools or private prisons.

“We don’t feel that people have given us their money to have the excitement part of the portfolio,” he said. “Somebody said that our portfolio management is the National Guard, because you can sleep at night.”

MARGARET PATEL, senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management

Patel said high-yield debt would be a relatively strong investment next year on the view that U.S. Treasury yields will remain stable, making yields on junk bonds more attractive at a time when defaults are relatively low.

“High-yield bonds will be among the better-performing asset classes,” Patel said. She said junk bonds offer “above-extra yield to be getting when you in fact haven’t taken that much actual risk.”

The yield-to-worst, or lowest potential yield on a bond without the issuer defaulting, on the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield index was last at 6.2 percent, compared to a 2.3 percent yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes.

ANNE RICHARDS, chief investment officer of Aberdeen Asset Management

Russian share prices measured against future earnings are among the world’s cheapest.

Such valuations are “compelling”, Anne Richards, CIO of Aberdeen Asset Management told the summit in London. “We are more likely buyers than sellers,” Richards said.

Richards acknowledged risks to the Russian trade but said investors needed to look closely at companies’ business models to gauge whether they would survive the political crisis.

“People still wash their clothes and need washing powder, people still wash their hair and need shampoo, people still drink beer. There are lots of things people will still do regardless of whether Russia invades Ukraine,” she added.

THEMIS THEMISTOCTLEOUS, UBS Wealth Management

Investors have already been forced to face the possibility of Britain undergoing huge constitutional change once this year when it suddenly looked like Scots might vote to leave the United Kingdom, something markets had ignored until polls narrowed days before the referendum in September.

“You can draw parallels between what happened with the Scottish referendum and UK exit (from the EU),” Themistocleous said.

“If suddenly the polls started swinging towards UK exit you (would) most probably see that reflected more in the market.”

