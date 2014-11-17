Euro zone deflation is threat to euro, ECB must act - ING IM

LONDON (Reuters) - A failure by the European Central Bank to act in time to prevent euro zone deflation could trigger a euro collapse in the long term, the CIO of a major European investment house said on Monday.

Hans Stoter of ING Investment Management, which runs $237 billion, is cautious on European equities and debt. While he expected the ECB to start full-fledged sovereign bond buying in the next six months, he said political resistance was stiff.

The ECB starts buying asset-backed securities this week and is purchasing covered bonds. But it has held back from large-scale sovereign debt buying. ING is one of four banks the ECB has hired to buy ABS on its behalf.

Stoter told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook summit that ECB governor Mario Draghi had so far delivered what was needed to prevent deflation, but he noted there were very low inflation expectations.

“If inflation expectations remain that low, the core countries that are currently against outright momentary financing, they too will understand why it is needed,” he said.

“A deflationary scenario for Europe would be a very negative event, even to the point that it leads to a euro collapse if you come under a prolonged period of deflation...the pressure on the euro community will just become larger and larger.”

Deflation worsens a country’s debt over time while raising real interest rates, which in turn attract investors and strengthen the currency, crippling the already weak economy.

It also puts consumers off spending if they know items will be cheaper later.

If the ECB unleashes quantitative easing, southern euro zone debt may rally more, Stoter said. But he said the uncertainty was making it unattractive.

“We are neutral on (such peripheral debt) because it could go either way. To me, it feels a bit like a coin toss, and then you shouldn’t take a position,” he said.

Stoter expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to 75-100 bps by end-2015, pushing up 10-year yields to around 3 percent but he says this will not derail equities.

U.S. equities should have "a good year but maybe not as good as this one," he said. The S&P 500 index is up 10 percent so far in 2014 .SPX.

“The United States has the potential to grow 3 percent or more next year. Confidence (of U.S. corporates) is going up to a level that should lead to more capital expenditure and M&A,” Stoter said.

He is also overweight Japanese equities, predicting growth to return next year and companies to benefit from a weaker yen.

“We believe that earnings growth potential in Japan is the highest in the world,” Stoter said.