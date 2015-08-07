FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investment funds buy $12.111 billion two-year note in July: U.S. Treasury
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 7, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Investment funds buy $12.111 billion two-year note in July: U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $12.111 billion at a 2-year note auction held in July, compared with the $12.231 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Friday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $6.161 billion of the latest 2-year supply, compared with $3.340 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $26 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $19.031 billion of 5-year notes, compared with the $15.848 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $12.686 billion in 7-year debt versus $13.100 billion the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $5.369 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $4.583 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $3.883 billion of 7-year debt versus $5.806 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $35 billion in 5-year notes and $29 billion in 7-year debt.

At the Treasury’s monthly floating-rate note (FRN) auction, large money managers bought $0.342 billion of the $15 billion issued. Foreign investors purchased $5.090 billion of the latest 2-year FRN supply.

As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $15 billion in 10-Year TIPS Note of

which investment funds bought $6.217 billion and foreign investors purchased $4.514 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.