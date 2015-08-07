Investment funds buy $12.111 billion two-year note in July: U.S. Treasury

(Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $12.111 billion at a 2-year note auction held in July, compared with the $12.231 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Friday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $6.161 billion of the latest 2-year supply, compared with $3.340 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $26 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $19.031 billion of 5-year notes, compared with the $15.848 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $12.686 billion in 7-year debt versus $13.100 billion the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $5.369 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $4.583 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $3.883 billion of 7-year debt versus $5.806 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $35 billion in 5-year notes and $29 billion in 7-year debt.

At the Treasury’s monthly floating-rate note (FRN) auction, large money managers bought $0.342 billion of the $15 billion issued. Foreign investors purchased $5.090 billion of the latest 2-year FRN supply.

As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $15 billion in 10-Year TIPS Note of

which investment funds bought $6.217 billion and foreign investors purchased $4.514 billion.