John Angelo, co-founder of NY investment firm, dead at 74

(Reuters) - John Angelo, the head and co-founder of New York-based investment firm Angelo, Gordon & Co, has died at age 74, according to an email sent to the firm’s employees.

Angelo, who was chief executive officer at Angelo, Gordon & Co for 27 years, died on Jan. 1 after a long battle with cancer, Michael Gordon, the firm’s other co-founder and chief investment officer, wrote in the email.

The two founded Angelo, Gordon & Co in 1988. The privately held firm, which invests mostly in real estate and distressed credit, currently manages about $27 billion in assets, according to its website.

“John was one of the most forward-looking people I have known, and a driving force in achieving success for our clients and for us,” Gordon wrote.

Angelo began his finance career in 1966 working on the bond floor of the New York Stock Exchange, according to a biography posted on Angelo, Gordon’s website. He then worked at L.F. Rothschild for 18 years, with a focus on convertible securities, options, futures and distressed securities, according to the website.