FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tepper's Appaloosa cuts back on some big energy bets in second quarter
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 12, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Tepper's Appaloosa cuts back on some big energy bets in second quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

David Tepper, founder of Apploosa Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York May 4, 2015.Brendan McDermid

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper cut back on some of his biggest bets in the energy sector and sold off other names during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Tepper's Appaloosa Management cut its stakes in Williams Partners (WMB.N) and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP.N) by nearly 30 percent and exited Range Resources Corp. (RRC.N) and Cabot Oil and Gas Corp.(COG.N), the filing shows.

Investment managers are required to say what U.S. stocks they owned every quarter. While the filing is released 45 days after the end of the quarter and is backward-looking, it is closely watched nonetheless because other investors look to big hedge funds' moves for possible investment trends.

Tepper, who moved from New Jersey to Florida, where he receives more favorable tax treatment, made a new bet on Quorum Health Corp (QHC.N) but slashed his investment in healthcare company HCA (HCA.N) by 61 percent, down to 1.2 million shares. He also significantly increased his bet on Allergan (AGN.N) by adding 981,700 shares and owned 1.2 million at the end of the quarter.

Valeant (VRX.TO), the embattled drug company, was in Tepper's portfolio for only a short time. He sold 945,000 shares in the second quarter, liquidating the stake he bought in the first quarter.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.