FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway discloses new stake in Deere: filing
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 17, 2015 / 10:34 PM / 3 years ago

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway discloses new stake in Deere: filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Financial investor Warren Buffett looks on during an announcement ceremony at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Tuesday disclosed a new stake in agricultural and construction equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N), one of a handful of changes in its stock holdings during the fourth quarter.

Berkshire reported a 17.1 million-share stake, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that detailed its domestic equity investments as of Dec. 31.

    Buffett began accumulating the position in the third quarter but had not previously disclosed it. The SEC often lets Buffett quietly accumulate large stakes to deter copycats.

Shares of the company rose 1.2 percent after the bell.

Berkshire Hathaway also reported a new stake of 4.7 million shares in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O).

And the sprawling conglomerate increased its stake in IBM Corp (IBM.N), adding 9 percent for a total 77 million shares.

On the other hand, Berkshire dissolved its stake in oil company Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N).

U.S. regulators require large investors to disclose their stock holdings every quarter, and the disclosures can offer a window to their strategies for buying and selling stocks.

Berkshire owns more than 80 businesses ranging from ice cream to insurance to railroads.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.