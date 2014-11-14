Paulson keeps gold ETF in third quarter despite drop

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge fund Paulson & Co maintained its stake in the world’s biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, for a fourth consecutive quarter in the third quarter, when bullion prices fell on an improving U.S. economic outlook.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, owned around 10.2 million shares of the ETF worth $1.19 billion on Sept. 30, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Friday.

That represents a loss of around $121 million as the price of gold fell around 9 percent. Record highs in U.S. equity markets and worries the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected has dented bullion’s appeal as a hedge.

Paulson’s $400 million PFR Gold Fund was up 11 percent year-to-date through the end of September, according to a person familiar with his firm.

However, legendary investor George Soros has cut his stake in Barrick Gold Corp and several gold mining company ETFs after boosting his gold investments in the second quarter.

Investors pay close attention to the quarterly filings by Paulson and other notable hedge fund managers because they provide the best insight into whether so-called smart money has changed its sentiment toward gold as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.