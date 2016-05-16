FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paulson & Co cuts stake in gold ETF: 13F filing
May 16, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Paulson & Co cuts stake in gold ETF: 13F filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Paulson & Co cut its stake in the gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust in the first quarter of 2016, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, owned 4.8 million shares worth $561.7 million on March 31 in the ETF, according to the 13F-HR filing.

The fund also cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd in the quarter to 15.2 million sponsored ADRs from 22.9 million ADRs.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
