a year ago
Paulson holds stake steady in SPDR Gold Trust in second quarter: filing
August 15, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Paulson holds stake steady in SPDR Gold Trust in second quarter: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President and Portfolio Manager of Paulson & Co. John Paulson speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 16, 2012.Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Paulson & Co held its stake in SPDR Gold Trust unchanged in the second quarter of 2016 as bullion prices rose, but was mixed with its stakes in gold miners, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, left its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund, at 4.78 million shares worth $603.9 million.

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
