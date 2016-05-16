Soros returns to gold investments in first quarter: 13F filing

(Reuters) - Soros Fund Management LLC returned to gold investments in the first quarter after staying away for two quarters, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday as the metal saw its biggest quarterly rally in nearly three decades.

The fund returned to invest in Barrick Gold Corp after dissolving its stake in the company in the third quarter of last year.

It bought 1.05 million shares in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s biggest gold exchanged-traded fund (ETF), valued at about $123.5 million, while it bought nearly 19.4 million shares in Barrick Gold at a value of $263.7 million, the filing showed.