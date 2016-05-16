FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soros returns to gold investments in first quarter: 13F filing
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
May 16, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

Soros returns to gold investments in first quarter: 13F filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Soros Fund Management LLC returned to gold investments in the first quarter after staying away for two quarters, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday as the metal saw its biggest quarterly rally in nearly three decades.

The fund returned to invest in Barrick Gold Corp after dissolving its stake in the company in the third quarter of last year.

It bought 1.05 million shares in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s biggest gold exchanged-traded fund (ETF), valued at about $123.5 million, while it bought nearly 19.4 million shares in Barrick Gold at a value of $263.7 million, the filing showed.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.