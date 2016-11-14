FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Starboard stock picks show rise in bets made by other activists
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 14, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

Starboard stock picks show rise in bets made by other activists

Michael Flaherty

3 Min Read

Shoppers rush to grab items inside a Cabela's store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Fort Worth, Texas November 27, 2009.Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - Starboard Value LP's quarterly filing on Monday showed more companies in its portfolio under takeover pressure from other activist investors.

The New York hedge fund, led by Jeffrey Smith, is known for shaking up boards and pushing companies into mergers and acquisitions, as it did with Internet pioneer Yahoo Inc YHOO.O earlier this year.

Starboard's regulatory filing showed that it's also willing to let other activists do the agitating.

Four of Starboard's new investments in the third quarter - all small positions ranging from $8 million to $16 million - were targets of other activist investors pushing the companies into a sale.

One was outdoor retailer Cabelas Inc (CAB.N), which put itself on the auction block last year after pressure from Elliott Associates. Last month, Cabelas agreed to be bought by Bass Pro Shops.

Starboard also bought shares last quarter in another Elliott target, cyber security company Imperva Inc. IMPV.N. Imperva sought to hire an investment bank to seek a sale earlier this year, Reuters previously reported, though no deal has surfaced yet..

A woman walks past the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on April 27, 2016.Lucy Nicholson/File Photo - RTX2RD70

Starboard is also a new investor in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI.O), which is under pressure to sell itself from activist JCP Investment Management.

"They have the expertise and believe in the strategy, so it makes sense that Starboard would invest in other activist engagements," said Ken Squire, founder of 13D Monitor and the 13D Activist fund, which tracks activist investors.

Investing in companies under pressure from activists or acquirers is not new to Smith. Before Starboard agitated at Yahoo, for example, activists Third Point and Carl Icahn had taken a crack at the company.

Starboard's latest uptick in so-called "event driven" stocks comes after Starboard's hiring of William Wyatt in March 2015. Wyatt came from hedge fund Empyrean Capital and joined Starboard with the remit of allocating more money toward event driven situations such as mergers, according to people familiar with the matter. Starboard declined to comment for the story.

Another activist target that Starboard bought into during the quarter was Tronc Inc. (TRNC.O), the media company that successfully fended off a hostile takeover from newspaper group Gannett Co Inc. (GCI.N). The activist publicly pushing Tronc to seal the deal was not Smith but HG Vora Capital Management.

Starboard's largest new position during the quarter was a $124.7 million stake in software company Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE.N), according to the filing.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.