Hedge funds piled into SunEdison ahead of share plunge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top U.S. hedge fund management firms, including Visium Asset Management and Sand Grove Capital Management, took stakes in renewable energy company SunEdison Inc SUNE.N during the fourth quarter.

Visium bought 1.3 million shares and Sand Grove Capital added a new position of 272,000 shares, while Adage Capital Partners bought 9.2 million shares to own 17 million at the end of the quarter, according to regulatory SEC filings on Tuesday.

Hedge funds apparently purchased shares in SunEdison, once the darling of the hedge fund world, betting they might have hit a bottom. But so far this year, shares of SunEdison are down more than 72 percent.

SunEdison, which makes solar power plants and wind energy plants, has struggled recently under more than $11 billion of debt and has cut jobs and raised new money to stem losses and lessen concerns about its business model.

Under pressure, SunEdison recently agreed to give Greenlight Capital, which is led by David Einhorn, a seat on its board and said it would amend some of its policies.

Greenlight held 18.6 million shares as of the end of the fourth quarter, according to Greenlight’s SEC filing on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, SunEdison shares rose about 15 percent to close at $1.62 a share following the hedge-fund SEC filings.

All told, plenty of managers also exited SunEdison, including Senvest Management, Cobalt Capital Management and the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio.