Invictus Games end with glittering ceremony

ORLANDO, Florida, (Reuters) - Music and fireworks wrapped up the second edition of the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida on Thursday night after four days of competitive sports for wounded military personnel.

Britain’s Prince Harry, who started the Paralympic-style event in 2014, paid tribute during the closing ceremony to the nearly 500 competitors from 14 nations taking part in sports like archery, sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair rugby among others.

“The competition has been fierce with performances of the highest international standard across a number of events,” he said. “But what inspired me was the courage to make it to the starting line, to take to the field or to dive in that pool motivated by the goal of giving your all, medal or no medal.”

Toronto is set to host next year’s Games.