FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Invictus Games end with glittering ceremony
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 13, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

Invictus Games end with glittering ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Florida, (Reuters) - Music and fireworks wrapped up the second edition of the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida on Thursday night after four days of competitive sports for wounded military personnel.

Britain’s Prince Harry, who started the Paralympic-style event in 2014, paid tribute during the closing ceremony to the nearly 500 competitors from 14 nations taking part in sports like archery, sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair rugby among others.

“The competition has been fierce with performances of the highest international standard across a number of events,” he said. “But what inspired me was the courage to make it to the starting line, to take to the field or to dive in that pool motivated by the goal of giving your all, medal or no medal.”    

Toronto is set to host next year’s Games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.