Cellnex, F2i set to sweeten INWIT offer: sources

MILAN/MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Cellnex (CLNX.MC) and Italian infrastructure fund F2i are set to sweeten their bid to buy a 45 percent stake in telecom tower group INWIT (INWT.MI) from main shareholder Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), two sources said on Thursday.

The new improved bid is expected to be made by mid-March, the deadline for binding offers, the sources said.

One of the sources said Cellnex and F2i could offer around 5 euros for each INWIT share which would value the company at 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) compared to its current market value of 2.76 billion euros.

But a second source said 5 euros might be too high since it would overvalue the company.

At the end of January Cellnex and F2i were said to be front runners for INWIT but the price they were offering of 4.3-4.5 euros per share was said to be too low.

“There is a different price when you offer to buy a 30 percent stake or when you have to buy up to 85 percent,” the second source said.

EI Towers (EIT.MI), the mast company controlled by Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI), has offered around 5 euros but for a stake of just under 30 percent, sources have previously said.

Should the Cellnex-F2i bid win out, the consortium would have to launch a mandatory takeover of the rest of the tower group to comply with Italian law, which requires buyers bid for minorities once a threshold of 30 percent is breached.

Cellnex did not comment. Telecom Italia, which owns around 60 percent of INWIT, and F2i also declined to comment.

According to people with knowledge of the matter, a tie-up with the Cellnex consortium would offer savings of around 1 billion euros.

A report by Barclays at the end of February said Cellnex could offer up to 0.4-1.2 euros per share more than other players because of synergies.

INWIT shares were flat at 4.6 euros by 1532 GMT (1032 ET).