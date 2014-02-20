FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google Ventures invests in Atlanta startup Ionic Security
February 20, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Google Ventures invests in Atlanta startup Ionic Security

BOSTON (Reuters) - Google Inc’s Google Ventures co-led a $25.5 million investment in Ionic Security Inc, an Atlanta-based startup developing technology to protect corporate data on mobile devices and in the cloud.

Other investors in the round include Jafco Ventures, Webb Investment Network and existing shareholder Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as well as security industry executives Phillip Dunkelberger and Paul Judge.

Ionic Security, which was founded in 2011, has raised $38 million to date.

Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Nick Zieminski

