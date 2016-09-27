The waters of the Cedar River are expected on Tuesday to hit their highest level in nearly a decade, putting strain on a sprawling network of flood barricades in Iowa's second-largest city of Cedar Rapids.

As many as 5,800 homes and businesses are at risk in an evacuation zone along the river, which is projected to crest on Tuesday afternoon at 23 feet (7 m), well above its flood stage, following recent heavy rains.

Late on Monday, officials in the city of about 126,000 said the nearly 10 miles (16 km) of temporary flood barricades and a quarter-million sandbags put in place by emergency crews over the last few days appear to be working, media reported.

"Everything is holding," public works director Jen Winter told a city council meeting, the Gazette newspaper in City Rapids reported.

The rise of the water appeared to be slowing, though it had reached sandbags and barriers in some areas by Monday night, Winter said.

"Right now, I would say we’re cautiously optimistic."

The National Weather Service says the river's highest recorded cresting level is 31 feet (9 m), reached in June 2008, when it flooded as many as 5,400 homes and 700 businesses across an area of 10 square miles (26 sq km).

"It's crunch time in Cedar Rapids," Mayor Ron Corbett had told residents and reporters earlier on Monday, as the waters exceeded 16 feet, which is considered major flood level.

"If you are in the evacuation zone, go pack up the suitcase right now and head to higher ground," he added.

Corbett said he expected residents would probably be able to return to homes and businesses in the evacuation area on Saturday.

The National Guard was expected to be in position by noon on Monday to man traffic checkpoints and assist evacuation efforts.

The Red Cross, which is operating two shelters, said it was bringing in personnel to assist those who had left their homes.

Schools will stay closed until Wednesday, authorities said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)