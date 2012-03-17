FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armed robbers steal $30,000 in iPhones, iPads from LA store
March 17, 2012 / 11:00 PM / 6 years ago

Armed robbers steal $30,000 in iPhones, iPads from LA store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two men have been arrested in the armed robbery of a Los Angeles area AT&T store in which roughly $30,000 in iPhones, iPads and other merchandise were taken at gunpoint, authorities said on Saturday.

Marc Wise, 25, and Jahrell Hays, 26, were taken into custody at a motel following the robbery in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Hershey said.

Wise and Hays were booked on suspicion of kidnapping and armed robbery and were being held in lieu of $1 million bail, Hershey said.

Hershey said the two men were accused of entering the store and forcing employees into a back room at gunpoint before stealing the merchandise, which was valued at about $30,000.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Dan Burns

