Fund View: As market heats up, attention turns to IPO funds

The shadows of people holding mobile phones are cast onto a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - With Twitter Inc and Hilton Worldwide Holdings among the latest big-name companies announcing plans to go public, investors are crowding into what is turning out to be the busiest IPO market in six years.

But the spotty, long-term performance of one of the oldest mutual funds focused on shares of new companies shows how difficult it is even for professionals to make money consistently in the space.

Over the last 10 years, the $54 million Renaissance Global IPO Plus Aftermarket fund has returned an annualized 4.8 percent, or 4.3 percentage points below the average return in its category of mid-cap growth funds, according to Morningstar.

That underperformance is due in part to the fund’s structure: like most individual investors, it often doesn’t get shares until they have already been trading for a day or more on the public market, limiting its participation in any first-day pop in prices that benefits inside shareholders and the company’s underwriters.

Initial gains are often substantial. Between 1980 and 2012, for instance, the 7,706 companies that debuted on public markets jumped an average of 17.9 percent on their first day of trading, according to research by Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida who has tracked IPOs. More recently, average first-day gains have fallen, from 70 percent during the dot-com bubble in 1999 to a little more than 15 percent in 2012, Ritter noted.

For her part, the fund manager of Renaissance Global IPO, Linda Killian, said that the quality of companies coming to market has been improving and should help boost the fund’s performance in the future.

“We believe that we are at the beginning of another long secular bull market for IPOS,” she said, given that Europe’s lingering debt problems are abating and the U.S. economy continues to recover from the financial crisis.

Renaissance Global IPO is up 44.5 percent for the year through October 1, outperforming the Standard & Poor’s 500 benchmark stock index by nearly 25 percentage points. The return was strong enough to put the fund in the top 1 percent among the 703 funds in its Morningstar category of mid-cap growth funds.

Boosted by its stakes in companies such as LinkedIn and Zillow, whose shares debuted in 2012 or earlier, the fund’s gains are about 10 percentage points greater than the performance of IPOs overall this year, which returned an average of 34 percent through the end of September, according to PwC. The shares of a total of 160 companies began trading over the first nine months of the year, already surpassing the 146 companies that debuted in all of 2012.

Yet the longer track record of the Global IPO Plus fund has been spotty. The fund gained 9.1 percent in 2012, which put it in the bottom 90 percent of its category, and lost 22.7 percent in 2011, making it the worst performer in its group, according to Lipper. It underperformed the IPO market both of those years as well. IPOs as a whole fell 10 percent in 2011 and gained 20 percent in 2012, according to Renaissance Capital, the parent company of the fund.

Not surprisingly, analysts are now cautious about the fund.

“Some investors will look at its strong performance this year and take a look,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ. “But I would point to the prior three extremely weak or horrendous years on a relative basis and say be careful what you put your money into.”

Investors who want to chase the fund’s strong performance this year should be prepared to pay for it. The fund charges an annual fee of $2.50 per $100 invested, a level that Morningstar considers high.

HOLDING ON TO PAST WINNERS

Killian, who has run the fund since 1997 for Greenwich, Connecticut-based Renaissance Capital, does not simply buy the shares of every new company on its debut. She weighs short-term considerations - such as the new company’s valuation compared to its publicly traded peers - and long-term issues, such as whether the company has a unique product or service and the amount of stock held by company executives.

The fund buys approximately a third of the companies that go public in any given year, Killian said, and holds onto them for an “indefinite amount of time.” A total of 43 companies are currently in her portfolio.

New companies added this year include animal health company Zoetis Inc, which is up approximately 3 percent for the year, and donut and ice cream store operator Dunkin Brands Group, which has gained approximately 35 percent since its debut.

Killian said she typically buys companies in the first few days of trading, though the fund occasionally gets an allocation of shares before the IPO.

The fund isn’t averse to holding onto past winners. Its largest position, for instance, is its 6 percent stake in LinkedIn, which it bought in 2011, and has jumped nearly 120 percent so far this year. Its next largest positions, in SodaStream International and Michael Kors Holdings, were bought in 2011 or earlier.

The fund’s best-performing positions this year were purchased in 2012 or earlier. Real estate data tracker Zillow has been in the portfolio since 2011 and is up approximately 213 percent for the year, while Israeli countertop maker Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd joined the portfolio in 2012 and is up approximately 190 percent for the year to date.

Killian, who would not comment on whether she was planning on buying Twitter, said that the ultimate success of Facebook shares - which she has held since 2012 - would spur a number of other technology companies to plan their public market debuts.

“Over the last several years IPOs were a start-and-stop phenomenon,” Killian said, in large part because of the financial crisis. “But it wasn’t as if entrepreneurs stopped entrepreneuring over that time. There is a tremendous demand that these companies are starting to tap.”