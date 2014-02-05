FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ipsen says to seek approval for muscle-spasm drug
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 5, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Ipsen says to seek approval for muscle-spasm drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Ipsen said that it would begin the process of regulatory approval for a muscle-spasm drug, branded Dysport Next Generation, after a liquid-toxin trial showed it was “safe and efficacious”.

“On the basis of these results and feedback from the principal investigator of the Phase III study, Ipsen intends to initiate a dialogue with key agencies on the regulatory approach to file the first ready-to-use liquid toxin A in Europe and rest-of-world,” Ipsen said.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.