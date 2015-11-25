Ipsen CEO says eyes U.S. expansion

PARIS (Reuters) - Ipsen is ready to spend 600 to 800 million euros on acquisitions and strategic tie-ups to strengthen its presence in the United States, the world’s biggest pharmaceutical market, Chief Executive Marc de Garidel told Reuters.

The company, whose business is focused on endocrinology with Somatuline, neurology with Dysport, and uro-oncology with Decapeptyl, currently makes less than 10 percent of sales in the United States, versus 50 percent in Europe and 40 percent in emerging markets.

“We intend to make targeted acquisitions. With an order of size of around 300 million euros. This is a target price,” the CEO underlined.

This project forms part of a strategic five-year plan presented last July, targeting 1.8 billion to 2 billion euros of turnover in 2020 against 1.3 billion in 2014, and an operating margin higher than 26 percent, versus 20.4 percent in 2014.

The group is counting on Somatuline, which is currently the only drug approved in the United States to treat neuroendocrine tumors, to anchor itself in the Americas. The drug’s market share is currently 10 percent in the U.S. against 45 percent in Europe.

“The launch of Somatuline in the U.S., 18 months ahead of schedule, will allow Ipsen’s U.S. subsidiary to earn money in the last quarter of 2015 and rebalance the geographical weight of the U.S.,” the CEO said.

New partnerships could be announced by the end of the first half of 2016.

To strengthen its presence in the United States, Ipsen is also banking on Dysport, which was given a green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last July for the treatment of upper limb spasticity for adults.

The U.S. market for this drug is seen at $400 million.

Ipsen shares were up 0.9 percent at 59.59 euros by 1113 GMT, up 38 percent since the start of the year for a market capitalization of about 4.9 billion euros.