FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran reopens Afghan consulate after protests
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 18, 2012 / 10:33 AM / 5 years ago

Iran reopens Afghan consulate after protests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has reopened its consulate in the Afghan city of Herat, a week after it was reported closed following anti-Iranian protests outside the compound, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The demonstrators were protesting against the alleged killing of Afghan migrants by Iranian police, an assertion Tehran has denied. Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on December 11 that Iran had shut the consulate.

“Based on the request of Afghan officials and people, Iran’s consulate in Herat resumed its activities yesterday (Monday),” Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast said. “The issue of the damage inflicted (on the consulate) is being pursued.”

On Sunday, the Iranian consul general to Herat, Rahim Mohammadi Yekta, said Tehran was demanding the Afghan government compensate it for damage to the compound, the Iranian official English-language Press TV reported.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said in November that Iranian police had killed 13 Afghan migrants who crossed the border from the Herat area, adding to 10 killed in August.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.