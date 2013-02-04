FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahmadinejad urges support for Iraqi unity
#World News
February 4, 2013 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

Ahmadinejad urges support for Iraqi unity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad leaves after a meeting with Vietnam's National Assembly's Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung in Hanoi November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad urged regional countries on Monday to work for unity in Iraq, which has seen weeks of protests against Shi‘ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, warning that any disturbance there would affect the whole Middle East.

“If a fire breaks out it will burn everyone,” Ahmadinejad, speaking through a translator, said in an interview with Al Mayadeen television. “I said with all honesty, those who are interfering will be subject to harm”.

A suicide bomber attacked a government-backed militia in Iraq on Monday, killing at least 22 people. It was the seventh suicide bombing in a month in Iraq.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Pravin Char

