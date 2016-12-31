FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Iranian airliner returns to airport after engine failure
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 31, 2016 / 4:34 PM / 8 months ago

Iranian airliner returns to airport after engine failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An Iranian passenger plane was forced to return to Tehran's Mehrabad airport on Saturday after one of its two engines failed, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, adding that all passengers were safe.

Taban Airlines' public relations manager was quoted by ISNA news agency as saying that its McDonnell Douglas MD-80 had turned back "due to technical failure".

Iran's airlines have been plagued by accidents, which politicians blame on international sanctions that have prevented the airlines renewing their ageing fleets.

Iran signed contracts with Europe's Airbus and American planemaker Boeing in December to purchase around 180 jets, its biggest commercial deals with the West since its 1979 revolution.

The first plane will be delivered to Iran in 2017.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.