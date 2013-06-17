FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ashton says to keep urging Iran on nuclear program
June 17, 2013 / 11:40 AM / in 4 years

Ashton says to keep urging Iran on nuclear program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton speaks at the start of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Monday she will continue to urge Iran to build confidence in its nuclear program after the election of moderate cleric Hassan Rohani as its new president.

“Now we will wait for the establishment of the new government, I will continue with my work to urge Iran to work closely with me and the European community to build confidence in the nature of a nuclear program,” Ashton told reporters during a visit to Baghdad.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey

