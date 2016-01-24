FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran has struck provisional deal for eight A380 superjumbo jets - official
January 24, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Iran has struck provisional deal for eight A380 superjumbo jets - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has struck a provisional deal with Europe’s Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy eight A-380 superjumbo planes to be delivered from 2019, the deputy transport minister told Reuters on Sunday.

A deal for 127, mainly new, aircraft which it hopes to complete this week also includes 16 A350 jets, Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan, deputy transport minister said in an interview on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Tehran.

He also said Iran was interested in regional aircraft including Mitsubishi’s MRJ and Canada’s Bombardier (BBDb.TO) CSeries and has had some contact with both companies.

Private Iranian airlines are also talking to Brazil’s Embraer (EMBR3.SA) and Russia’s Sukhoi.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Nadia Saleem.

