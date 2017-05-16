FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran Air takes delivery of its first four ATR 72-600s planes
#Business News
May 16, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 3 months ago

Iran Air takes delivery of its first four ATR 72-600s planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of IranAir is pictured as the company IranAir takes delivery of the first new Western jet under an international sanctions deal in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, January 11, 2017.Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Iran Air has received the delivery of its first four ATR 72-600s planes, ATR said on Tuesday, in a deal which forms part of plans to rebuild the airline's fleet after nuclear-related sanctions against Iran were lifted last year.

Earlier this year, ATR and Iran Air had signed a firm contract for 20 ATR 72-600s and options for a further 20 planes. Deliveries of the 20 firm aircraft be completed by the end of 2018.

ATR is a joint venture between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Italian company Leonardo (LDOF.MI).

"As Iran's traveling public gains access to increased supply of air transportation, it will benefit from the highest standards of comfort, efficiency and reliability with the ATR´s we are delivering today and over the coming months," ATR Chief Executive Christian Scherer said in a statement.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus

