Iran transport minister says will discuss Airbus aircraft purchase next week

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran plans to buy 114 aircraft in the next one or two months and its requirements could increase to more than 500 aircraft in the medium term, or about three years, as its aviation sector emerges from isolation, parliament member Mahdi Hashemi said.

Iran’s transport minister Abbas Akhoondi also told journalists after opening the Iran Aviation Conference that Tehran will discuss details with European plane maker Airbus (AIR.PA) next week.