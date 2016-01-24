FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

Iran transport minister says will discuss Airbus aircraft purchase next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airbus's company logo is pictured at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran plans to buy 114 aircraft in the next one or two months and its requirements could increase to more than 500 aircraft in the medium term, or about three years, as its aviation sector emerges from isolation, parliament member Mahdi Hashemi said.

Iran’s transport minister Abbas Akhoondi also told journalists after opening the Iran Aviation Conference that Tehran will discuss details with European plane maker Airbus (AIR.PA) next week.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Nadia Saleem

