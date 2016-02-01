FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran orders up to 40 ATR turboprop aircraft
February 1, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Iran orders up to 40 ATR turboprop aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A TransAsia Airways ATR airplane taxies at Taipei Songshan Airport February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

PARIS (Reuters) - Iran has agreed to buy up to 40 European ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft in a deal worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), the Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer said on Monday.

The deal includes firm orders for 20 aircraft and options for another 20, and will be financed partly by French and Italian export credit agencies, ATR said in a statement.

Iran’s deputy minister for roads and urban development told the CAPA Iran Aviation Summit in Tehran last week that his country had agreed to buy 40 ATR aircraft.

ATR, co-owned by Airbus Group and Italy’s Finmeccanica, last week denied a Reuters story that the two sides had agreed that Iran would take 20 ATR aircraft with an option for 20 more.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
