Iran considers buying over 100 Boeing planes: dep min
January 24, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

Iran considers buying over 100 Boeing planes: dep min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran is interested in buying over 100 aircraft from Boeing (BA.N), deputy transport minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan told Reuters at Tehran’s first major post-sanctions gathering of global business people.

Tehran has long said it will need to revamp an aging fleet, hit by a shortage of parts because of trade bans imposed by Washington and other Western countries. World powers last week lifted sanctions against the Islamic Republic in return for Tehran complying with a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by William Maclean

