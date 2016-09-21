U.S. has issued first two licenses for airplane sales to Iran: Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has issued licenses to Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) to sell commercial aircraft to Iran, in accordance with last year's nuclear deal, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the United States committed to license the export of certain commercial passenger aircraft to Iran," a Treasury spokeswoman said in the statement.

"We have issued the first two licenses for the export of certain commercial passenger aircraft to Iran under this new policy — to Boeing and Airbus. These licenses contain strict conditions to ensure that the planes will be used exclusively for commercial passenger use and cannot be resold or transferred to a designated entity."

Both companies had already announced earlier in the day that they had received word of the approval from the government.