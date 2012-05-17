Iran summons Bahraini diplomat, denies meddling

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Thursday summoned Bahrain’s charge d‘affaires to complain about a statement from the Gulf country which accused Tehran of violating its sovereignty, state television reported.

The diplomatic row started after Tehran criticized efforts by Gulf Arab states to forge closer political and military union. One of the project’s aims was seen as countering Iran’s growing influence in the Middle East.

Bahrain responded to Iran’s statement by summoning Tehran’s charge d‘affaires in Manama to protest at “a flagrant interference in the internal affairs of the kingdom”. Iran had said such meetings would only deepen Bahrain’s problems.

On Thursday, Iran hit back.

“Bahrain’s charge d‘affaires was summoned to the Foreign Ministry,” state television reported.

“An official from the Ministry rejected comments by Bahrain’s Foreign Minister and expressed hope for the Bahraini government to make the right decisions,” the report added.

Arab heads of state met in Riyadh on Monday to discuss a call by Saudi Arabia to unite the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to counter Tehran’s influence and Shi‘ite Muslim discontent in Bahrain, but failed to agree on further integration.

Talks on the matter are to resume later this year.

Majority Shi‘ites have been leading a pro-democracy uprising in Bahrain for over a year.

Gulf Arabs accuse Iran of fomenting unrest in Bahrain - a charge Iran and protesters deny. Tehran has lauded Arab uprisings in the region as an “Islamic awakening” against despotic rulers, saying they were influenced by its own 1979 Islamic revolution.

Iran, the main Shi‘ite Muslim power, earlier riled Bahrain by saying that the Gulf island, ruled by the Sunni Muslim Al-Khalifa family, had historically been part of its territory.

Tension between Iran and U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states has also been high over Iran’s nuclear energy program, which Gulf rulers fear will give Tehran a nuclear weapon increasing its prestige among ordinary Arabs.