FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says oil well blowout controlled, no injuries
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 17, 2013 / 9:49 AM / 4 years ago

Iran says oil well blowout controlled, no injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A well blowout at an Iranian onshore oilfield has been controlled and nobody was injured, the country’s oil ministry news service, Shana, reported on Wednesday.

Shana did not say when the uncontrolled release of hydrocarbons happened following a gas leak, but quoted the deputy head of National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) as saying the well had been blocked off.

“After the declaration of state of emergency, NIDC quickly dispatched a blowout prevention team to the place,” Mehran Mokvandi said.

The blowout happened on a well in the Rag Sefid zone of southern Iran when drilling operations reached 2,403 meters into the Asmari Formation, he said.

The accident area was cordoned off to avoid “environmental catastrophes” or a fire, Shana said.

“Oil and gas well blowouts are susceptible to occur again, but engineers and technicians can minimize damage,” Mokvandi said, adding the well had been sealed without any casualties.

Reporting by Daniel Fineren; editing by James Jukwey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.