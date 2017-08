The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo.

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Boeing has agreed to provide financing for the first six planes it sells to Iran, Iran Air chief Executive Farhad Parvaresh was quoted as saying by Fars news agency on Tuesday.

Parvaresh added that IranAir will pay 15 percent of prices of the passenger jet from Iran's development fund.