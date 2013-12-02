FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British diplomat to visit Iran for first time in two years
#World News
December 2, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

British diplomat to visit Iran for first time in two years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani takes questions from journalists during a news conference in New York September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

DUBAI (Reuters) - Britain’s newly-appointed envoy will travel to Iran on Tuesday, the first diplomatic visit by a British official since its embassy in Tehran was stormed more than two years ago.

The election of a relative moderate, President Hassan Rouhani, has paved the way for a thaw in ties between the two countries. London announced the appointment of Ajay Sharma as its charge d‘affaires in November.

“In the first step, the British non-resident charge d‘affaires will travel to Tehran on Tuesday with a delegation to visit (diplomatic) facilities in the country and have talks with officials at the Foreign Ministry,” Mohammad Habibullah Zadeh, his Iranian counterpart, was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA. Habibullah said he would then visit London.

British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Twitter: “Ajay Sharma will make 1st visit to Tehran tomorrow. We’ll improve UK-Iran ties on a step-by-step, reciprocal basis.”

Hague cut direct diplomatic relations with Iran soon after its embassy in Tehran was stormed by activists in November 2011.

British officials accused Iranian authorities of failing in their duties to protect diplomats and their residences which were ransacked and set on fire.

Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Janet Lawrence

