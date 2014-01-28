FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant to shut within days to refuel: IRNA
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 28, 2014 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant to shut within days to refuel: IRNA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran, August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s first nuclear power plant at Bushehr is expected to shut down in the next few days for an annual refueling outage, the IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Built near the Gulf coast city of Bushehr, the plant had been scheduled to shut in mid January. But the outage was delayed because cold weather meant there was not enough gas available for other power plants to compensate for the loss of nuclear output, a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization told the state news agency IRNA.

The spokesman said that the refueling process usually takes about one month.

Iran’s oil minister warned before winter set in that the country faced a serious gas supply crisis which would force it to burn costly and contaminating oil products, such as fuel oil and diesel.

Iran began building the 1,000-megawatt Bushehr plant in the mid-1970s, in the hope of reducing its heavy reliance on hydrocarbons, but it took over three decades to complete.

The West suspects Iran is seeking the capability to develop nuclear weapons, behind the facade of a civilian atomic energy program, but Bushehr is not considered a major proliferation risk.

The Islamic Republic rejects allegations that it is seeking a nuclear weapons capability, insisting its atomic program is limited to power generation.

Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.