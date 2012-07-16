FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton: Iran proposals in P5+1 talks "non-starters"
July 16, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

Clinton: Iran proposals in P5+1 talks "non-starters"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) gestures during his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Jerusalem July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in Jerusalem on Monday that Iran’s proposals made in world power talks on its nuclear program were “non-starters.”

Clinton, wrapping up a Middle East trip, said she had discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She reiterated that Washington preferred a diplomatic solution to end the impasse over what the West fears is Iran’s attempt to make nuclear weapons. Tehran denies this is its aim.

She said: “as to the diplomatic track, I made very clear that the proposals that we have seen from Iran thus far within the P5+1 negotiations are non-starters.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Louise Ireland

