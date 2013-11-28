FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama phones Saudi King Abdullah about Iran nuclear deal: White House
November 28, 2013 / 12:23 AM / 4 years ago

Obama phones Saudi King Abdullah about Iran nuclear deal: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to workers on the economy at DreamWorks Animation in Glendale, California November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama phoned Saudi King Abdullah on Wednesday to discuss the interim deal between Iran and six world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program, and emphasized that it will be important for Iran to follow through on commitments made in the deal, the White House said.

Obama and the king agreed to talk regularly as negotiations continue on a longer-term agreement “that would resolve the international community’s concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear program,” the White House said.

Saudi Arabia had given its qualified approval to the deal earlier this week.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh

