Iran says Maersk ship released, has left its territorial waters: ISNA

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Iranian foreign ministry has confirmed the release of a Marshall Islands-flagged container ship and its crew on Thursday after they were seized last month by Iranian forces, the Students News Agency ISNA reported.

The vessel was seized on April 28 by Iranian patrol boats in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the United States to send vessels to monitor the situation and to accompany U.S.-flagged vessels passing through the strait.

“The Maersk container ship was released and has left Iranian territorial waters,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Marzieh Afkham told ISNA.