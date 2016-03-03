FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran sees 8 percent growth/year under post-sanctions plan: minister
March 3, 2016 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Iran sees 8 percent growth/year under post-sanctions plan: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stock market employees work at Tehran's Stock Exchange, Iran, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran is aiming for 8 percent annual economic growth under a new development plan being implemented after the lifting of sanctions on the country this year, Iranian Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian said on Thursday.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation in January when world powers led by the United States and the European Union lifted crippling sanctions against OPEC’s No.3 oil producer in return for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

“Iran is implementing a development plan that aims for yearly growth of 8 percent,” Chitchian said at a German-Iranian Economic Forum in Berlin.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

