Rohani has 51 percent in Iran election with 32 million votes counted

DUBAI (Reuters) - Moderate cleric Hassan Rohani had 51 percent of votes in the Iranian presidential election after a count of 32 million votes, state television said on Saturday.

If the result remains the same when all the votes are counted, Rohani will win the election outright and avoid a second-round run-off. Iran has a total electorate of some 50 million and officials have said the turnout in Friday’s poll topped 70 percent.

