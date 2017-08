DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran extended voting by two hours on Friday because of a "rush of voters" in the presidential election, state television reported.

"Polling hours have been extended by two hours until 8 p.m. (1530 GMT)," state TV quoted the interior ministry as saying. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0330 GMT) and had been due to close at 6 p.m. (1330 GMT).