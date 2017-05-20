French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest on the steps at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

A supporter of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani holds his poster as she celebrates his victory in the presidential election, in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for his re-election on Saturday and said this reinforced the hope his government would apply the international nuclear agreement, his office said in a statement.

Macron will ask the French government to work on the intensification of economic, scientific and cultural ties with Iran, the statement said.

France also stressed the need to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflicts in the Middle East and called on Iran to adopt this approach.

