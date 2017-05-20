Iraqi forces say started storming Islamic State-held Mosul Old City
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces started storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said.
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for his re-election on Saturday and said this reinforced the hope his government would apply the international nuclear agreement, his office said in a statement.
Macron will ask the French government to work on the intensification of economic, scientific and cultural ties with Iran, the statement said.
France also stressed the need to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflicts in the Middle East and called on Iran to adopt this approach.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
PARIS French voters are expected to hand President Emmanuel Macron a landslide majority in parliament on Sunday, a second election triumph for him after his presidential victory and one which should allow him to embark on deep social and economic reforms.