3 months ago
#World News
May 16, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 3 months ago

Iran's first VP quits the presidential race, backs Rouhani

Eshaq Jahangiri gestures in this undated handout photo provided by Tasnim News Agency on May 9, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Eshaq Jahangiri, Iran's first vice president, said on Tuesday he was quitting the race to be president, backing instead current President Hassan Rouhani, who is seeking a second term in Friday's vote.

"I feel I have done my duty. I will vote alongside all of you for Rouhani," Jahangiri was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency to his supporters in Fars province.

Jahangiri registered to run for the election amid concern among Rouhani’s allies that the president might be disqualified by the Guardian Council, a clerical body that vets candidates based on their loyalty to the Islamic Republic.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

