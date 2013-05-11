Iran nuclear negotiator Jalili enters presidential contest: IRNA

Iran's chief negotiator Saeed Jalili attends a news conference after the talks on Iran's nuclear programme in Almaty April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Saeed Jalili, has registered to run for president in the Islamic Republic’s June 14 election, the state news agency IRNA said on Saturday.

Jalili, a veteran of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, has since 2007 headed Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and is regarded as a hardline conservative close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Jalili’s candidacy must still be approved by the conservative body of clerics and jurists known as the Guardian Council, which is expected to issue a final list of approved candidates in 10 days’ time.